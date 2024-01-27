Hungary and Slovakia refused to condemn the supply of missiles from North Korea to Russia

Yuri Kobzar21:14, 01/27/24

Among the EU countries they are the only ones with such a position, among the NATO countries they are accompanied by Turkey.

Hungary and Slovakia refused to sign an international declaration condemning arms supplies from the DPRK to Russia because they were “not provided with evidence” of this.

As the Hungarian publication 444 writes , two members of parliament were interested in why the Hungarian government did not join the joint statement of Western countries condemning the supply of Korean weapons to the aggressor. The resolution was announced by the US State Department in early January and was joined by about 50 countries around the world, including EU states, the UK, Israel, Japan and even Albania and North Macedonia. However, Slovakia and Hungary were missing from the list.

“This is strange and unexpected, since the Hungarian government is categorically against any arms supplies in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Since the reasons for our absence are unknown, we ask you to report them. Does the Hungarian government condemn only arms supplies from the West or also from the East?” asked opposition MP Peter Ungar.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...