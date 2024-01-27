In Zaporizhzhia, multi-story building destroyed by Russian shelling 70% restored

27.01.2024 17:40

In Zaporizhzhia, a high-rise building destroyed by a Russian missile has been restored by 70%.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Yuriy Malashko, wrote about this on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.

“At Sobornyi street, 151, the reconstruction is 70% complete. The apartments have already been finished. The roof has been completely restored, power grids and internal communications have been replaced, and the adjacent territories have been landscaped. A brand new modular shelter has been built for the safety of residents,” he wrote. Malashko also reported on the status of reconstruction of another facility – a house at Stalevariv Street, 16. “The destroyed entrance has been rebuilt, engineering networks have been laid, and the load-bearing part of the roof has been restored. The repair of apartments in the neighboring entrances and the construction of a simple shelter are underway.”

The specialists use modern technologies, comply with the rules of fire protection of wooden and metal structures, and carry out a complete thermal modernization.

Earlier it was reported that the total cost of the project to restore the building at Sobornyi Avenue, 151, was about UAH 339 million. However, the contractor managed to save UAH 70 million and wrote a letter to the Capital Construction Department of the Zaporizhzhia City Council asking to reallocate the money to another facility.

The building is an architectural monument of urban planning and is part of the ensemble of the block housing on the main avenue of Zaporizhzhia. On October 6, 2022, it was hit by an S-300 missile.

As for the four-story building on Stalevariv Street, according to the approved schedule, it will be restored by the end of 2024. The total cost of the overhaul of the building on Stalevariv Street is 60 million hryvnias, part of which was allocated from the city budget and another part from the state budget.

The third entrance was destroyed by a missile strike. The attack took place on October 6, 2022.

After the missile attacks, the bodies of 20 people were found under the rubble of two buildings, and 14 others were injured.

