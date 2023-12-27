Ukrainian cyberattack paralyzes Russia’s high-profile ERP system 1C

27.12.2023 16:00

The Ukrainian IT Army paralyzed the operation of Russia’s automated enterprise management system 1C-Rarus.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukrinform saw.

“One of Russia’s largest enterprise resource planning systems is down due to attacks by the Ukrainian IT Army,” the report says.

According to the Ministry of Digital Affairs, customers have lost access to the system and are unable to operate at full capacity. 1C-Rarus has a network of 150,000 users, including such tech giants and war sponsors as Tatneft and VTB. Stores and gas stations are unable to receive payments from customers as their cash registers are currently inoperable, which has led to major losses for Russia’s economy.

As reported, early October, cyber experts with the Ukrainian IT Army hacked the Russian air travel reservation system, wreaking havoc in Russia’s largest airports.

