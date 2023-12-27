Putin has several doubles: an expert spoke about different “clones” of the dictator (video)

Katerina Schwartz18:01, 12/27/23

The “respected” Putin double addressed a message to the national assembly, the psychologist noted.

At the congress of the United Russia party and at the board of the Russian Ministry of Defense, it was not the real President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin , both events were attended by the same double, candidate of psychological sciences Dmitry Popov said in an interview with UNIAN .

“At the congress of the United Russia party and at the board of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation there was the same Putin double. I see this from behavioral signs. In my opinion, this is a respected double. They don’t bring him to the media very often. Last time I saw him in February, he gave a message to the people’s assembly. That was him. He also heckled and puffed there, but he did his job very well,” the expert said.

Putin also has a “Crimean-Mariupol” double, Popov believes, whom no one feels sorry for.

“The person who came to the election commission to register instead of Putin is generally the one whom they do not feel sorry for. The same Crimean-Mariupol version, whom they are ready to throw under the tanks and immediately forget about him. This is a straightforward version, standing out from all its counterparts “A real rogue, I don’t even want to talk about him. He’s an extra,” said the psychologist.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...