FSB operatives, counterintelligence, the prosecutor’s office, and a departmental commission are expected to arrive in Feodosia; an order has been issued to punish the Crimean air defense forces.

The destruction of the Novocherkassk large landing ship in the temporarily occupied Crimea infuriated Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and operatives are being sent en masse to the peninsula to investigate what happened.

According to agents of the partisan movement “ATESH” from among the security forces of the Russian Federation, a large group of operatives went to Feodosia tonight to investigate the destruction of the large landing ship “Novocherkassk” and the training vessel “UTS-150”. The arrival of FSB operatives (the investigative and operational group of the “anti-terror headquarters”), counterintelligence, the prosecutor’s office, the departmental commission, as well as the heads of various structures from Moscow is expected.

“ATESH” also informs that since yesterday, raids on local residents have been going on throughout the city, their smartphones are being taken away, their houses are being searched, and they are looking for spotters.

“It is reported that Putin is completely furious over the destruction of the Novocherkassk landing craft. An order has been issued to punish the Crimean air defense forces. It is expected that many commanders will be removed and sent to the front to participate in assault groups. In fact, they are getting rid of them. The situation in the Russians is as follows “In addition to gunners from among the residents of Feodosia, the occupiers have problems identifying Western-made cruise missiles of the Storm type. Despite this, military commanders who are responsible for air defense report that there are no problems with them,” the partisans said.

Destruction of the airborne landing complex “Novocherkassk” – what is known

On the night of December 26, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the large landing ship of the Russian fleet “Novocherkassk” in Feodosia. Russian TG channels reported that 33 crew members were missing, 23 were injured, and one was killed . It is also reported that debris from a Storm Shadow missile was found at the site. The ship was completely burned out and sank. It was also reported that the Novocherkassk airborne landing complex was loaded to capacity with ammunition, which detonated. It is noted that on board the ship there were Caliber missiles, as well as KAB-500 aerial bombs.

According to the press secretary of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Dmitry Pletenchuk, about 80 people could have been on board the Novocherkassk large landing ship during the attack . He explained that the organization of service on a ship means that there must be people in different combat units at posts there – in the control room, in weapons, at the radio center. Therefore, given the nature of the damage, there are significantly more dead Russians than the occupation authorities of Crimea claim.

