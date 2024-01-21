Ukraine’s security services target Russian facilities in Tula, Smolensk and Orel

21 JANUARY 2024

Ukrainian security services continued their special explosive operations on the territory of the Russian Federation during the night of 20-21 January.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda (UP) sources in Ukraine’s security services

Details: UP’s sources said Defence Intelligence of Ukraine UAVs had attacked Russian military facilities in Smolensk, Tula, and Orel.

Quote: “The work planned by the Main Intelligence Directorate is underway,” said one of the sources in security services.

Another source in law enforcement said the night attack on a sea terminal in the Russian Ust-Luga of Leningrad Oblast was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine.

A large fire broke out as a result of the drone attack, and the Russians evacuated their employees.

The Ust-Luga Oil oil terminal in Leningrad Oblast processes fuel, with the majority of it going to the Russian military.

Background: Russian media and local residents reported a powerful explosion and a fire in Tula’s Proletarsky district, near the Shcheglovsky Val plant, which manufactures the Pantsir-S air-defence system.

