Intelligence officers hit Russian Tor SAM system with Warmate 3.0 loitering munition

20 January, 2024

WARMATE loitering munition. Photo credits: WB Electronics

Ukrainian intelligence officers used a Warmate 3.0 kamikaze drone against a Russian Tor SAM system.

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported that initially the SAM system was discovered near the Russian-Ukrainian border by soldiers of the 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade, codenamed “Chornyi Lis” (Black Forest).

Then the operators of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine launched the Warmate 3.0 UAV into the sky and set off towards provided coordinates.

During the approach, Russians attempted to intercept the drone with a Tor missile, but the missile exploded prematurely and did not hit the drone.

“As a result of a successful fire attack on an enemy target, Moscow lost another expensive surface-to-air missile system,” the intelligence officers said.

Polish-made Warmate is a loitering munition developed by WB Electronics that was first introduced in 2014. The WB GROUP claims that Warmate is 100% developed and manufactured in Poland at their facilities.

The manufacturer considers the munition as a good alternative to anti-tank guided missiles.

The kamikaze drone allows for destroying enemy targets at a greater distance and simplifies the process of detecting and hitting a target.

The combat unmanned aerial vehicle in version 3.0 has improved parameters.

WARMATE 3.0 loitering munition. Photo credits: WB Electronics

These include, among other things, an augmentation in radio communication range and operating range.

The new version is equipped with an engine that is significantly less noisy. The system has the ability to automatically fold the propeller blades in the final attack phase.

The Russian Tor SAM system in the camera of the Warmate 3.0 kamikaze drone of Ukrainian Defense Forces. January 2024. Ukraine. Frame from the video of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine

In 2023, Polish donors handed over 16 Warmate kamikaze drones to Ukrainian Defense Forces.

