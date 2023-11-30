Ukraine’s SBU Blows Up Freight Train in Rail Tunnel Deep Inside Russia

Kyiv Post sources claim that the Russians are using the railway to transport military supplies from China.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) blew up a freight train in a tunnel on a vital rail link between Russia and China, sources have told Kyiv Post.

The operation, conducted overnight, struck in the Severomuysky Tunnel on the Baikal Amur Mainline deep inside Russia, north of Mongolia.

A source in Ukraine’s military leadership told Kyiv Post four explosions targeted the train as it passed through the tunnel.

They added: “Currently, the Russians use this route, including for military supplies. After the explosion, it was paralyzed.”

The source said Russian security services were investigating at the scene and workers were trying to make the tunnel operational again.

There is currently no information on the extent of the damage to the tunnel itself.

Kyiv Post contacted the SBU for a comment but did not receive a response.

Russian media also reported on this incident. According to their information, on Nov. 29 at 10:18 p.m., a freight train caught fire in the Severomuysky Tunnel.

The East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office reported that recovery and fire trains were in operation and there are no casualties.

The Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that fuel tank on the train caught but did not say what caused it.

“What caused the fire is still unknown. Police and FSB officers are working on the spot. Also, police officers and employees of the special services work out the places of train parking,” Baza reports.

