Support for Ukraine remains high

The following is an excerpt from the survey’s findings

GLOBAL SECURITY CHALLENGES

WAR IN UKRAINE

Support for the United States sending military aid to Ukraine has been remarkably consistent across Reagan Institute polling. In November 2023, overall support stands at 59%, with Democrats at 75% and Republicans at 49%. Those numbers overall and among partisans have not changed since the Reagan Institute Summer Survey asked the same question in June 2023—nor from the last Reagan National Defense Survey one year ago in November 2022. Despite many in the media speculating about “Ukraine fatigue” and much debate in Washington, strong majority support for militarily aiding Ukraine has not wavered.

Also consistent with previous findings, 76% of Americans believe it is important to the United States that Ukraine win the war. But Americans are not sure who is winning: there is almost an even split between those who believe Russia is winning (31%) as those who think Ukraine holds the upper hand (27%). Perception of who is winning the war in Ukraine has a striking connection to support for aid. Among those who believe Ukraine is winning, a staggering 80% express support for aid while only 14% oppose; among those who think Russia is winning, only 50% support aid while 42% oppose.

