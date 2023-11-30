scradge1

RUSSIAN TERRORISTS ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION OF GENERAL’S WIFE

Operator Starsky

  1. “Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson announced that the United States will deliver $60 billion worth of Aid to support the Ukrainian defense efforts.
    “We can’t allow Vladimir Putin to march through Europe” said Mr Johnson in his speech which means means that delusional pro-Russians out there can physically kiss my ass….”

    Amen to that. But Ukrainians will be nervous until that deal is done, because putinoid scum will not stop trying to derail it.
    If they get the full $62 billion, that will see them through to the election, provided that the other top donors do their bit and a lot more.

