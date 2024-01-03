Ukraine’s Foreign Minister: Trump is a man you can work with, you just need to know how

3 JANUARY 2024

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, does not believe that the potential election of Donald Trump as US president in 2024 could negatively affect support for Ukraine if an approach is found.

Source: Kuleba in an interview for NV (Ukrainian outlet) called Ukraine and the World Ahead. 2024, published on 3 January, European Pravda reports

Details: Commenting on the prospects of Trump’s re-election as US president, Kuleba said, “You have to squeeze out the benefits for yourself, for your country – or turn the situation in such a way that you can squeeze out the benefits for the country”.

Quote: “Trump is known for his, I would say, ultra-charismatic actions, his reputation and his phrases. But who sold the first American weapon to Ukraine? President Trump [sent us] Javelins. Who launched the programme of free delivery of the first naval vessels, the Island and Mark VI boats, to Ukraine? Trump. Who fought the Nord Stream 2 project and imposed sanctions on the well-known but already forgotten Fortuna ship that laid this pipeline? It was Trump.”

The foreign minister also rejected the possibility of any agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump or any other American leader.

“That’s why Trump is a person you can work with; you just need to know how to work with him. If he makes it to the election and if he wins, he will be completely different from President Joe Biden, to whom we are extremely grateful for everything. There are a lot of “ifs”, but Ukraine should not be afraid of anything, no elections and no current or future politicians,” he concluded.

The former US president has repeatedly said that he has a “plan” to ensure peace in Ukraine within 24 hours if he returned to the highest office.

In November, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, invited former US President Donald Trump to come to Ukraine. But Trump refused, citing a “conflict of interest” with the current Joe Biden administration.

