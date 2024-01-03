Kuleba voiced the prospects for Ukraine if Trump wins the US elections

Anastasia Gorbacheva21:21, 01/03/24

The Ukrainian diplomat believes that the situation is not catastrophic.

Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election in 2024 will not necessarily lead to problems with the allocation of aid to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba believes that politicians need to find an approach.

According to him, “you need to squeeze out of any situation a benefit for yourself, for your country, or return the situation in such a way that you can squeeze out this benefit for the country.”

“Trump is perceived thanks to his, I would say, ultra-charismatic actions, his reputation and phrases. But who sold the first American weapons to Ukraine? President Trump – Javelin. Who started the program of free transfer to Ukraine of the first naval vessels, Island and Mark-6 boats “Trump. Who fought with Nord Stream 2 and imposed sanctions on the well-known but already forgotten ship Fortuna, which laid this pipeline? It was Trump,” the diplomat said in an interview with NV.

At the same time, he rejected any agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump or any other US leader.

“So Trump is a person you can work with, you just need to know how to work with him. If he gets to the election and if he wins it, he will be completely different than President Joe Biden, to whom we are extremely grateful for everything. There are very there are a lot of “ifs,” but Ukraine should not be afraid of anything, no elections and no current or future politicians,” Kuleba concluded.

