Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence posts video of Russian Su-34 burning – video

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has officially announced that a Su-34 tactical fighter bomber burned out at Shagol airfield in the city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, on the night of 4 January 2024.
Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on Telegram
Details: The intelligence agency said the combat aircraft belonged to the Aviation Regiment of the 21st Guards Mixed Aviation Division of the Russian Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.
“The reasons for the plane catching fire are being established,” the report said.
A video released on 4 January appears to show the plane catching fire.
Previously: A Ukrainska Pravda source in the security services said that Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence was responsible for the special operation in Chelyabinsk, Russia, on the night of 3-4 January.
Updated: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence released a video that appears to show a Su-34 plane catching fire.
The guy doing the “heavy metal” gesture is claimed to be a Ukrainian saboteur. It could be a gag of course.
But anyway, keep it going lads and keep safe.
This video suggests that the Ukrainians got right up to the plane. Aren’t roach air bases heavily guarded? Why weren’t more planes set on fire?