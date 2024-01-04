It’s loud in Crimea: the occupiers announced a massive attack (photo, video)

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya16:24, 01/04/24

Explosions were heard in Yevpatoria and Sevastopol.

On Thursday, January 4, explosions are heard in occupied Crimea . The network writes about loud sounds in Sevastopol and Evpatoria.

At 15:25, the Russian invaders blocked the movement of vehicles on the Crimean Bridge. The movement of land and sea public transport in Sevastopol has also been stopped, and an air raid alert has been declared in the city. The Gauleiter of the occupied city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, wrote that in the area of ​​the internal roadstead and the Northern Bay, the invaders use smoke for camouflage.

The local Telegram channel “Crimean Wind” writes that its subscribers saw a rocket over the urban village of Chernomorskoye, and they also heard a strong explosion in Yevpatoria. Meanwhile, explosions in Sevastopol continue.

Information is being updated…

Updated at 16:35: Razvozhaev writes about the work to destroy “a large number of various air targets” and asks to remain safe, since “in the case of air defense operations, the main danger is fragments.”

“Glukhov was hit by shrapnel in his house. Initially, one casualty. Some of the shrapnel from air targets fell in the area of ​​Mostovaya Street, on the North Side, in the area of ​​Monastyrskoe Highway and Fedyukhin Heights,” he said.

Updated at 16:30 : In Sevastopol, two “arrivals” were seen in the bay area, and in Evpatoria, ambulances went to the radar, writes Crimean Wind .

Взрыв в СевастополеExplosion in Sevastopol

Updated at 16:25: “Crimea. Realities” writes that in Sevastopol, around 16:13-16:15, about 10 explosions were heard, before which rocket launches were heard.

Updated at 16:20: Razvozhaev announced the shooting down of several air targets.

“All services have been put on alert. The Sevastopol rescue service is currently not recording any damage to the infrastructure,” he wrote.

photo “Crimean wind”

Explosions in Crimea: latest news

Let us recall that the other day the occupiers announced a missile attack on the peninsula . Local “authorities” reported that one missile was shot down over the water area, and supposedly there was no destruction.

The network reported powerful explosions and smoke in the area of ​​Cape Fiolent. An advisor to the mayor of Mariupol wrote about a powerful explosion in the village of Turgenevo near Bakhchisarai.

