Irina Pogorelaya15:10, 01/04/24

A military expert stated this openly from Russian television screens.

A sensational statement from military expert Alexander Artamonov suddenly appeared on the Russian Channel One. He admitted that the Russian army in Donetsk is hiding behind civilians and installing artillery in residential areas.

Journalist Denis Kazansky drew attention to this . “Artamonov announced to all of Russia that residents of the Kuibyshev and Kyiv districts of Donetsk are asking the Russian army not to shoot from the city and not to use them as a human shield,” the journalist said.

He noted that in this way the expert actually refuted Putin’s lies that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are deliberately shelling civilians in Donbass. “And he admitted that people in Donetsk are suffering because of the Russian military, who are hiding behind them and shooting from behind their backs,” the journalist explained the situation..

“I don’t know how this was missed on air. But this is direct evidence for The Hague,” he concluded.

The situation in Donetsk

In occupied Donetsk, the enemy has strengthened “counter-sabotage measures.” This was reported by the Center for National Resistance . The report notes that the Russian occupiers are using the explosion at the Donbass Palace Hotel to increase pressure on Ukrainians in the temporarily captured city.

“ The Russians are allegedly looking for informants and have increased the number of checkpoints in the city and stepped up patrols. Particular attention is paid to holders of Ukrainian passports who refused to receive Russian citizenship,” the report said.

