Ukraine returned home eight more children abducted by Russia

Lesya Leshchenko19:35, 06.12.23

They will soon be reunited with their families.

Eight more children returned to Ukraine who were illegally taken to Russia or to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was reported by the head of the Presidential Office Andrey Ermak on Telegram.

“Today, on St. Nicholas Day, we are returning eight children home. Joint efforts can create a pre-Christmas miracle – four girls and four boys aged 8 to 18 will soon be reunited with their families and will celebrate the holidays in the arms of their loved ones in their homeland,” – he stated.

Ermak expressed gratitude to the state of Qatar and UNICEF for their involvement in the process of returning deported children and those who ended up in the BOT.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...