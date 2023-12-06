HIMARS effectively “roasted” an enemy helicopter near Liman (video)

Marta Gichko19:16, 06.12.23

As StratCom notes, the helicopter was “functionally destroyed.”

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a transport helicopter of Russian invaders in one of the hottest areas.

According to the Office of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UAV pilots of the Defense Forces adjusted the operation of HIMARS.

“Congratulations on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were ‘received’ by the personnel of a Russian transport helicopter near Liman. Our sources claim that the helicopter was functionally destroyed,” the report says.

HIMARS destroyed a Russian helicopter

