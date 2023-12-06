Marta Gichko20:15, 06.12.23

RosSMI reported that the territory where the traitor was killed was not under heavy security.

Russian media showed the first video from the scene of the liquidation of the traitor of Ukraine, ex-People’s Deputy Ilya Kivi.

According to the propaganda “RIA-Novosti”, the Russian Investigative Committee is working on the territory of the complex where Kiva’s body was found. No one is allowed there, but journalists are allowed to film at the gate.

At the same time, the director of the Velichie country club, where Kiva was located at the time of liquidation, Yulia Sinitsyna, told the VChK-OGPU project that the complex does not have enhanced security.

Kiva liquidation site

“The park territory is free, anyone can come for a walk,” the woman said.

According to her, a local resident told her about the found body. The woman immediately ran to the scene of the incident, where, together with other workers, they examined the body and realized that it was the murdered Kiva – many knew his face. He was a regular guest and popular among those who watch propaganda shows. Nobody touched the body. The general director assures that no one entered the premises where Kiva lived and the order of things there was preserved.

Eyewitness testimony

