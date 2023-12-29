Ukraine is being attacked by suicide bombers, Kherson is under fire

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:19, 12/29/23

An alarm was declared in a number of areas.

This evening, Ukraine was again under Russian attack ; residents of a number of regions were warned about the threat of the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

At 21:09, the Command of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the military detected drones of the “Shahed” type in the Nikolaev region, they were heading towards Odessa. Subsequently, they were observed on the border of these two regions, the UAVs were flying in a northwest direction.

At 21:45, Russian drones were moving towards Vinnytsia. Later, the threat of the use of ballistic weapons was announced for the Poltava, Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

Updated at 22:27: The threat of using ballistic weapons has been lifted.

Updated at 22:18: The alarm sounds in Poltava, Kharkov, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev, Kherson and Odessa regions.

Updated at 22:12: Now “shaheds” are observed in the Nikolaev region, they are flying in the direction of the Odessa region.

Updated at 22:10: Explosions are heard in Kherson. The head of the Kherson city military administration, Roman Mrochko, reports that the city is under Russian shelling from the temporarily occupied left bank.

The head of the Kharkov garrison, Sergei Melnik, reported in his Telegram channel “General Marcel” that a missile was detected in the air. Subsequently, he noted that there are no more missiles in the airspace over the Kharkiv region, but the threat of new missile attacks remains.

Updated at 22:07: The Air Force warns of the threat of attack UAVs to the Kirovograd region.

(C)UNIAN 2023

