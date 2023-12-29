Amid today’s attack, the UK will transfer 200 air defense missiles to Ukraine

Irina Pogorelaya21:56, 12/29/23

Shapps called on the world to unite to support Ukraine after a large-scale missile attack by the Russian Federation.

The UK will send Ukraine two hundred air defense missiles to protect against Russian bombing.

This was announced by the country’s Minister of Defense Grant Shapps against the backdrop of a large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukrainian territory, Voice of America reports . “We are sending hundreds of air defense missiles to replenish supplies of British-donated air defense systems capable of shooting down Russian drones and missiles with great precision,” the minister announced.

In addition, Shapps called on the world to unite to support Ukraine after a large-scale missile attack by the Russian Federation. “Putin is testing Ukraine’s defenses and the West’s resolve – now is the time for the world to unite and redouble efforts to give the Ukrainian Armed Forces what they need to win,” Shapps said.

“Putin’s latest wave of murderous attacks is a desperate and futile attempt to seize the initiative amid the catastrophic losses of hundreds of thousands of conscripts and before the humiliation of his three-day war entering its third year,” the British minister added.

Large-scale missile attack on Ukraine

The Russian occupiers carried out the biggest blow to Ukraine during the war . The Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that they shot down 114 of 158 air targets. At least 20 people were killed and hundreds were injured.

This strike caused a wave of outrage in the international community. For example, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink stated that “Ukraine’s struggle for freedom against tyranny is a joint struggle.”

“Ukraine needs funding now to continue the fight for freedom from such horror in 2024,” the diplomat stated.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...