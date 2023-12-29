Loud explosions in Belgorod: Russians announced a missile attack (photo, video)

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya23:01, 12/29/23

Eyewitness videos are being published online.

Loud explosions were heard in the Belgorod region on Friday, December 29. The Russians announced the work of air defense.

Around 22:00, local Telegram channels reported that it was loud in Belgorod due to air defense operations and “flights.” Soon, many videos appeared on the network in which explosions can be heard, and many flashes were also recorded in the sky.

Soon, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced that the air defense system had shot down several air targets on approach to the city. At the same time, military channels write about the shooting down of missiles.

“Operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground. According to preliminary data, there is one dead and one injured. The information is being clarified,” he wrote in his Telegram channel .

Attack on Belgorod

