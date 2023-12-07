Ukraine has agreed with US companies on the production of 155-mm shells: details

Anastasia Gorbacheva21:43, 07.12.23

Alexander Kamyshin noted that the implementation of these projects will take years.

Ukraine has agreed on the production of scarce shells with American companies. We are talking about 155-mm artillery shells.

“We have agreements with two leading American companies on the joint production of 155-caliber ammunition in Ukraine. The implementation of these projects will last for years,” said Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin during the telethon.

According to him, the production of these shells takes about two to three years. At the same time, he pointed out that to start production, Ukraine needs technologies that Western countries have.

“Therefore, the sooner we start, the sooner we will have these solutions and work for the Defense Forces,” the official concluded.

Weapons production – Ukraine and the USA signed a Memorandum

In Washington, within the framework of the Ukrainian-American conference of defense industries, Ukraine and the United States signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the joint production of weapons and the exchange of technical data.

The agreement document was signed by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, as well as the US Department of Defense.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...