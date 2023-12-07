More than 350 newly naturalized Russian citizens reportedly sent to army after police raid workplaces

7:40 pm, December 7, 2023

Source: Meduza

In the last two months, more than 350 recently naturalized Russian citizens have been sent to serve in the army following raids by the authorities on warehouses, construction sites, and companies in the Moscow region, the Telegram channel Baza reported on Thursday.

The raids reportedly occurred in October and November, with police officers searching for people who were recently granted Russian citizenship and have not yet registered with the military authorities. According to Baza, more than 350 people have been called up this way since the start of October. The report has not been independently verified.

The St. Petersburg news site Fontanka reported earlier this week that on December 4, police and Russian National Guard officers conducted multiple large-scale searches at large enterprises as part of a larger crackdown on illegal migration. According to the outlet, military investigators took part in the raids and were focused on finding people who have acquired Russian citizenship but have not enlisted for military service.

(C)MEDUZA 2023

Like this: Like Loading...