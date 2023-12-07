Japan will transfer $4.5 billion to Ukraine, – Zelensky

Vitaly Saenko21:42, 07.12.23

The first part of this amount should arrive in Ukraine in January.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Japan will provide assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $4.5 billion.

“I would like to thank Japan for a very timely and necessary decision to support Ukraine. $4.5 billion is the total amount, and we expect the first part – 1.5 billion – in January. Most of this assistance package will be delivered in the spring,” he said head of state in evening address.

The President noted that Japan consistently and very fundamentally supports our state and our people. He expressed gratitude for this help.

Help to Ukraine from Japan

In May, Japan, for the first time in the country’s post-war history, transferred military equipment to a warring state – Ukraine. This assistance from the self-defense forces included 100 vehicles and 30 thousand. rations for the APU. Before this, Tokyo sent $500 million to the Ukraine Support Fund.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who was in Kiev on a visit in early September, also announced that his country would provide assistance to Ukraine for humanitarian demining.

In turn, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal emphasized that Ukraine has already received $2.1 billion in macro-financial assistance from Japan.

(C)UNIAN 2023

