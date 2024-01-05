Ukraine developed “armored wheels” for military pickups

Military and engineers are testing “armored wheels” for combat pickups, which were developed in Ukraine in cooperation with the Brave1 technology cluster.

Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov.

He explained that RunFlats are special inserts in car tires that allow the car to drive after the tires are punctured as a result of being hit by shrapnel or bullets.

“It is especially relevant during the evacuation of the wounded, the execution of a combat mission or the delivery of provisions to the Defense Forces. Military personnel do not need to stop and expose themselves to danger – they will be able to continue moving to a safe place,” Fedorov said.

Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov

He added that the inserts will not be inferior to world models and are made of materials that are not prone to premature destruction. The developers plan mass production and expansion of the model range to include large armored vehicles.

(C)NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL PORTAL 2024

Like this: Like Loading...