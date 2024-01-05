Isuzu pickup trucks will be assembled in Ukraine

The Cherkasy Bus Plant (Cherkasky Bus), known for its Ataman buses, plans to launch an Isuzu pickup assembly line this year.

Auto-Consulting writes about it .

Updated pickup ISUZU D-Max pickup

Currently, the company manufactures buses for private and government orders, and also assembles trucks based on Isuzu units.

The main source of the plant’s income is the implementation of contracts with Ukrainian communities under the government program “School Bus”. The profit received from the supply of equipment for educational institutions is directed by the plant to the expansion of production and new projects.

One of these projects is the production of Isuzu D-Max pickups, which are already on the Ukrainian market. They are also used by the security structures of Ukraine. The purpose of the plant is to partially satisfy the growing demand for pickups for the Defense Forces of Ukraine and to ensure a percentage of localization of equipment and a large base of components for quick and high-quality repair of pickups.

ISUZU D-Max pickup truck for the National Police of Ukraine

About Isuzu D-Max pickups

The Isuzu D-Max car was created in cooperation with General Motors and began to be manufactured in 2002 in Thailand, gaining great popularity in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

ISUZU D-Max pickup truck

The Isuzu D-Max pickup truck is equipped with a 2-liter turbodiesel engine with 163 hp. EURO-6 class and has a record carrying capacity – 1080-1165 kg. Various configurations are available with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

In addition, Isuzu can be produced in three versions: with a single cab, one and a half and double cabs for 5 people. The D-Max configuration includes dozens of options and versions. The Isuzu pickup is equipped with an all-wheel drive system and has a ground clearance of 225 mm.

