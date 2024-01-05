This is Ukraine’s darkest hour. But it’s always darkest before dawn

2024 must be the year the West overcomes its existential crises and show hostile powers our resolve is firm

Ukraine is in its darkest hour. While the world is distracted, straddling conflict in the Middle East and the looming tensions in the Indo-Pacific ahead of the Taiwanese elections, Russia is continuing with its murderous rage.

In the past five days alone, up to 40 innocent civilians have lost their lives across Ukrainian cities and towns, with over 200 men, women, and children injured. The photos of shattered windows and fallen ceilings on illuminated Christmas trees transport us into a terrible Ukrainian reality far from the comfort of our peaceful homes.

Over 300 missiles and 200 drones flew towards Ukraine over New Year’s break, making it the biggest attack Ukraine has faced to date. What is most staggering is that only 14 components of those half a thousand missiles and drones were produced in Russia.

The rest – 2,821 to be precise – were seemingly imported from the US, Switzerland, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, the Netherlands, South Korea, the UK and other allied countries. Russia keeps gearing up its military production, successfully circumventing sanctions imposed since the beginning of the full-scale war. This highlights not only Western inconsistency, but also significant gaps in our global national security policies, particularly as emerging weapons of mass destruction pose escalating threats to global security.

Those threats are becoming more real as the new axis of evil comprising Russia, Iran and North Korea gets strengthened by the now officially confirmed supply of ballistic missiles from Pyongyang to Moscow, and the ongoing negotiations about the purchase of more weapons from Iran. It has long been evident that Ukraine is not merely facing its aggressive neighbour as an adversary: it is fighting with the emergence of a modern-day force that will challenge the world order as we know it.

As Ukraine grapples with daily tragedy, it also finds itself entangled in the domestic quarrels and existential crises of Western powers.

The US, a beacon of freedom and democracy, is torn by its internal divisions while trying to rediscover its new role in the emerging ‘multipolar’ era. For states – just like for individuals – it is not uncommon for this reinvention process to be painful; the more powerful a country is, the bigger challenges it faces, and the harsher the external scrutiny it receives.

That is why the US is facing so much criticism for its ambiguity on Ukraine, for the lack of an all-encompassing strategy on the new war in the Middle East, and its domestic inconsistency. Despite President Biden’s announcement in the early days of his presidency that the US “is back”, tensions have increased both within the West and outside it.

The US’s perceived hypocrisy amongst the countries of the Global South – partly fostered by Russian propaganda – are continuing to take the jewel of credibility out of America’s crown. A contentious electoral campaign with dubious Republican voices calling for full isolationism and adolescent self-centeredness might knock that crown off of America’s head altogether.

At the same time, Europe, albeit divided by some destructive actors, is using the threat of war on its doorstep to slowly fortify itself: but not quickly enough. The European Union, aiming to become a ‘New European Power,’ one day aims to expand from 27 to 36 member states. Simultaneously, member states are bolstering their military capabilities while helping Ukraine – Germany has shifted its policy from pacifism to supplying tanks and mid-range capabilities Iris-T to Ukraine; but much more dedication is needed in Berlin. Sending Ukraine the long-range Taurus weaponswould signify the irreversible departure from the post-World War Two mentality in the German capital.

France, too, has seen a significant U-turn in its position on Ukraine, starting as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine in the 2015 Normandy Format and now determined to produce more weapons for Ukraine. Along with London, Paris was the first capital to send long-range high-precision missiles SCALPs/Storm Shadows to the country at war, and this month alone, a leading French drone manufacturer Parrot will supply Ukraine with a new drone produced specifically for it, designed with capabilities to operate without GPS. It was French leadership, in partnership with German counterparts, that ensured a decision on Ukraine’s accession to the EU in December last year.

Yet in France, too, much more can be done if it is to live up to its responsibilities as a major military power in the European context: something it still believes, armed with nuclear weapons, yet has rarely displayed in modern history.

The UK – suffice to say – remains instrumental for Ukraine’s survival, now leading the Maritime Capability Coalition and continuing to train Ukrainian soldiers. Of all of Ukraine’s allies, it is Britain that has been the most steadfast and important on this side of the Atlantic – although criticisms can still be made about its short and long-term defence priorities.

The opening six months of 2024 on the Ukrainian battlefield will be decisive for the outcome of the war – even if it goes on for another couple of years. The advantage that Ukraine would gain, or lose, in the spring and summer campaigns will determine the course of the conflict and either degrade Russian military capabilities and opportunities, or the reverse.

With so many elections this year, one thing that pragmatic campaign advisers in Europe and the US should keep in mind is that Ukraine has been a unifying factor for Western countries since the first day of the full-scale invasion. Unlike the Israel-Hamas war, dividing societies and unearthing underlying Anti-Semitism, returning to the topic of Ukraine can counter divisions and remind people of unity over fundamental human values.

Forcing Ukraine into negotiations with Russia would, in effect, be nothing short of a capitulation; and the conversations from political realists about the lost chances of the early negotiations in March 2022 fundamentally misunderstand Russia’s goals in this war. Western observers often forget this war did not begin in 2022, but has been going on for almost a decade. Ukrainians know it will never stop unless Russia fully gives up its imperial ambitions and historical change occurs within the Russian society.

While there is little doubt that Putin will secure ‘re-election’ this Spring, one must watch the elections carefully and be ready to act. The course of the campaign is not as pre-determined as the Russian dictator would like us all to believe, as evidenced by the shock Prigozhin march on Moscow in June last year. Despite the failed attempt to topple the regime, it showcased Putin’s weaknesses to the vultures around him.

The days in Ukraine look gloomy: daily attacks on civilians, exhaustion of frontline troops – many of whom have been serving since February 2022 – and the end of a normal, peaceful existence. Ukrainians may be superhumans of modern day, but they are still humans, exhausted and carrying an enormous amount of grief and tragedy within them.

So this is the decisive moment for the West to step up. The civilisation that has made and preserved democracy, freedom and the protection of human rights has prevailed many times before, but nothing is certain. It is not just the future of one nation that is being decided in Ukraine right now – it is the future of the world. 2024 must be the moment the West overcomes its existential crises so that Ukraine can show hostile powers that our resolve is firm.

Amid all the despair, it is worth our remembering: the darkest hour comes before dawn.

Aliona Hlivco is a former Ukrainian MP and Managing Director of the Henry Jackson Society – a trans-Atlantic foreign policy and national security think tank. She is a regular contributor to our daily podcast, ‘Ukraine: The Latest’.

