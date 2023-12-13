Ukraine almost fully implemented recommendations on its path to EU – von der Leyen

13.12.2023 12:51

Ukraine has showed its determination to implement reforms and has fulfilled almost all of the European Commission’s recommendations regarding transformations on the path to EU membership.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said this in her speech at the European Parliament plenary on the preparation of the European Council meeting of 14-15 December 2023, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine is making great strides to pass the reforms that will lead to our Union. Our enlargement report from last month showed clear progress on all steps that we had identified. Over 90% of those reforms had been completed at that time. We identified four reforms to fully complete all steps. And in this month between the enlargement report and now, Ukraine has continued to work on all of them,” the European Commission president said.

She reminded that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has just approved two anti-corruption laws, on the staff of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and assets declaration, as well as an amended law on national minorities to address the remaining recommendations of the Venice Commission.

“This law will allow greater use of minority languages in schools, in books, and in public events. Actually, national minority groups have already reacted positively to this law. And our initial assessment is also positive,” Ursula von der Leyen said.

The European Commission president noted that if effectively implemented, these law can fulfil three of four outstanding recommendations. She also added that Ukraine’s government has also proposed a new law on lobbying to curb the power of oligarchs and address the European Commission’s last recommendation.

“This is hard work and the goal of fulfilling all seven steps is within reach. I think Ukraine is showing us by this hard work and the speed how much they care about our Union and our values. And we should match their determination,” said Ursula von der Leyen.

As reported, on December 14, a two-day meeting of EU heads of state and government will begin in Brussels to consider issues of historic importance to Ukraine, in particular, the issue of launching negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU, on the allocation of EUR 50 billion in financial support until 2027.

