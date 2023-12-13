Denmark is preparing new military aid for Ukraine worth almost a billion euros: what will be included in the package

Vitaly Saenko17:55, 13.12.23

The new package should include ammunition, tanks, drones and other equipment.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that her government is preparing military assistance for Ukraine worth almost 1 billion euros. According to an UNIAN correspondent, Frederiksen said this at a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine and participants in the second Ukraine-Northern Europe summit.

“We are strongly on the side of Ukraine. In Denmark, we have now committed to allocate more than 8 billion euros to support Ukraine and we, together with our partners, will provide the F16,” Frederiksen said.

At the same time, the Danish prime minister noted that tomorrow, December 14, her government will present a new military package in parliament.

“The package will amount to almost 1 billion euros,” the head of the Danish government emphasized.

According to her, if the Danish parliament approves this package, it will include ammunition, tanks, drones and other important equipment, or what Ukraine needs now on the battlefield.

“Now is not the time for war fatigue, when courageous Ukrainian soldiers fight every day,” Fredriksen emphasized.

She pointed out the importance of reaffirming Ukraine’s European perspective and that Ukraine belongs to the transatlantic community.

“There is no doubt that we will support Ukraine’s struggle as long as it is needed,” the prime minister added.

Frederiksen noted that the President of the Russian Federation must know that he cannot win the war against Ukraine.

In turn, the President of Ukraine on the X (Twitter) network reported that he met with Frederiksen and thanked her for military assistance from Denmark, including the recent large package, as well as for support in the restoration of Nikolaev, the creation of the Ukraine Support Fund and leadership in the aviation coalition .

“Long-term support, unity and strength are key factors for defeating Russian aggression in Ukraine. I am grateful to Denmark for sharing these common goals and working with us to achieve a just world,” Zelensky emphasized.

