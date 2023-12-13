Germany transferred the second Patriot system to Ukraine: Scholz announced the start date for its operation

Anastasia Gorbacheva16:41, 13.12.23

The German politician noted that Kyiv will receive armored vehicles, ammunition, winter uniforms and power generators.

Germany transferred the second Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. It will be deployed and put into operation by the end of this year.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during a speech in the Bundestag, said that Ukraine has improved its ability to defend itself against Russian air attacks using drones and missiles. He said that Berlin would transfer armored vehicles, ammunition, winter protective clothing, and power generators to Kyiv to overcome the electricity shortage.

“All this is extremely necessary. Because Russia has now completely put its economy at the service of this war. The production of Russian weapons is in full swing,” Aussiedlerbote quotes the German politician.

In addition, Scholz warned that the decline in support from partner countries for Ukraine is fraught with consequences, since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is counting on weakening international support.

“Putin remains determined to bring Ukraine to its knees militarily,” the German chancellor concluded.

German aid for Ukraine – latest news

Berlin handed over new military aid to Ukraine – ammunition, drones, grenade launchers and trucks. At the same time, in November, the German Ministry of Finance decided to double military assistance to Ukraine for 2024 – to 8 billion euros.

It is worth noting that Germany has already given Ukraine five MARS II multiple launch rocket systems, 18 Leopard 2A6 battle tanks, 80 MARDER infantry fighting vehicles, 14 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers, 3 IRIS-T SLM air defense systems and 2 IRIS-T SLS launchers , a Patriot air defense system and two Patriot launchers, as well as other types of weapons and equipment.

