Two foreigners were injured when a civilian ship was blown up by a Russian mine: all the details

Larisa Kozovaya13:08, 12/28/23

The Egyptian citizen is now in hospital.

In the Odessa region, an Egyptian citizen was injured when a ship was blown up by a Russian mine. In total, there were more than 10 people on the bulk carrier following the grain.

The head of the Odessa Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Igor Domuschey, said that the event occurred yesterday at 8:05 in the area of ​​the Novostambul estuary.

“A cargo ship flying the flag of Panama was hit by a mine. The ship was damaged and we understand that this mine belongs to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” Domuschei said during a briefing

He added that the ship’s captain (a Greek citizen) and a sailor – an Egyptian citizen, who was now in a hospital in the city of Izmail with a concussion and damage to his right hip, were injured. The crew of the injured bulk carrier consists of 12 foreign citizens.

Criminal proceedings have now been launched under Article 438 “Violation of the laws and customs of war” of the Criminal Code. Domuschei also noted that since the beginning of the full-scale aggression, the Russian armed forces have captured three civilian ships.

“These events took place on February 26, 2022 in the area of ​​Zmeiny Island. Then the civilian rescue ship Sapphire was captured. On the same day, two more ships that sailed under Ukrainian flags were captured – the tanker Athena and the bulk carrier Princess Nicole “- said the supervisor of the regional prosecutor’s office.

In addition, in February last year, units of the Russian Armed Forces fired at two ships (flags of Panama and Moldova) in the Black Sea. Ten people were injured as a result of these events, including due to carbon monoxide poisoning and hypothermia.

Also, on November 8 of this year, while mooring to the berth of the Yuzhny commercial seaport, a ship flying the flag of Liberia was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack. Then a civilian, a Ukrainian pilot, was killed and three crew members of a foreign ship were injured.

Explosion of a ship in the Black Sea – what is known

A foreign civilian ship (flag – Panama) was blown up by a mine in the Black Sea . According to the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, the bulk carrier was heading for loading grain at one of the Danube ports.

Due to the explosion, the ship lost speed and control, and a fire broke out on the upper deck. To avoid flooding, the captain fixed the ship aground. Boats of the Maritime Security and Search and Rescue Service were sent to the scene of the incident. Two people were injured.

