The occupiers changed tactics after the loss of three Su-34s in the Kherson region: Gumenyuk spoke about the enemy’s new trick

12/28/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The Russian troops began to take a more balanced approach to the use of aviation after they lost three Su-34 fighter-bombers in the Kherson region on December 22. Today, certain changes have been recorded in the tactics of enemy strikes in the south.

In particular, there were fewer of them, but the density per strike remained the same as before. This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, Natalya Gumenyuk, during a telethon.

According to her, the occupiers are now trying to look for other lines for launching missiles and bombs, so as not to endanger their aircraft.

Previously, the enemy staged group air raids and launches of guided aerial bombs (CAB) in several directions. Now one enemy plane is releasing KABs, and another is covering it.

Thus, over the past 24 hours, Russian war criminals dropped seven aerial bombs on the right bank. They aimed at the coastal infrastructure, trying to stop the supply of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the left bank of the Dnieper, where our soldiers successfully repelled enemy assaults. The day before, there were ten of them.

Gumenyuk also noted a decrease in the number of artillery shellings: over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled Kherson three times, Stanislav twice and Tyaginka once in the Berislav district of the Kherson region. As a result of the terrorists’ actions, two people were injured.

“Combat work continued that night, but compared to the previous ones, it was much calmer,” she stated.

Let us add that on the night of December 28, air defense forces shot down two Russian kamikaze drones in the south of the Dnepropetrovsk region (Krivoy Rog region).

As OBOZ.UA reported, on December 22, the Defense Forces carried out a successful operation to destroy Russian aviation in the southern direction. The defenders destroyed three supersonic Su-34 fighter-bombers, which are among the newest in the Russian army.

On the evening of December 24, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another enemy Su-34 in the Mariupol direction. Following it, the Ukrainian Armed Forces sent the Russian Su-30M on an “eternal flight” in the Odessa direction.

We have only verified information in our Telegram channel OBOZ.UA and Viber. Don’t be fooled by fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...