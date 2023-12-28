Kim Jong Un orders military to speed up preparations for war against US – Reuters

Anastasia Gorbacheva09:36, 12/28/23

Russia provides technical support to the DPRK.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the military, munitions industry and nuclear sector to speed up war preparations to counter what he called unprecedented confrontational moves by the United States.

Reuters writes that while delivering a report on policy directions for the new year at a key meeting of the country’s ruling party on Wednesday, Kim also said that Pyongyang would expand strategic cooperation with “anti-imperialist independent” countries.

North Korea is expanding ties with Russia in particular, as Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow for use in the war with Ukraine and Russia provides technical support to help North Korea improve its military capabilities

“He (Kim Jong-un – UNIAN) has assigned combat missions to the People’s Army and the ammunition, nuclear weapons and civil defense industry sectors to further accelerate preparations for war,” KCNA said in a statement.

During the party plenum, the DPRK leader also outlined economic goals for the new year, calling it a “decisive year” for the implementation of the country’s five-year development plan.

“He… explained the important tasks for the new year, which should be dynamically advanced in key industrial sectors, and called for “stabilizing agricultural production at a high level,” the message said.

