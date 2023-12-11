Tusk elected Prime Minister of Poland

Oleg Davygora20:40, 12/11/23

Earlier, the Polish Sejm voted against the government of the conservatives from Law and Justice.

Deputies of the Polish Sejm voted to nominate the leader of the Civic Platform party and candidate from the united opposition, Donald Tusk, to the post of prime minister of the country.

248 deputies voted “for”, 201 “against”, writes Gazeta Wyborcza.

“This is a really big day – not for me, but for all those who believed that thanks to you everything would change for the better,” Tusk said from the rostrum of parliament.

Zelensky congratulated Tusk and said that “the future of Ukraine and Poland lies in unity, mutual assistance and strategic partnership to defeat our common enemy.”

“When we stand together, the freedom of both our nations is unsurpassed. We appreciate Poland’s support. Together we strengthen each other and all of Europe. I am confident that Ukraine and Poland will remain committed to defending global freedom,” the president said.

Of the deputies present in the Sejm, 190 people voted for the vote of confidence in the government of Mateusz Morawiecki, 266 voted against it, and there were no abstentions.

“Poland is a great spiritual power. And we don’t choose it. It chooses us. Thank you to everyone who supported my government. Thank you for the honor of being Prime Minister of Poland,” Morawiecki wrote after the vote.

