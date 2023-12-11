Sources in SBU share unique images from site of traitor Kyva’s liquidation in Russia

11.12.2023

Sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) shared exclusive footage from the scene of the liquidation of the top-tier traitor, former MP Ilia Kyva.

The source told Ukrinform that the images show Kyva’s body lying in the snow, with visible blood stains around him. Also, the location of the assassination team’s observation post was revealed. It was near this place where Kyva would often film his anti-Ukrainian videos for social media.

Photo: SBU

According to sources in the SBU, Kyva was one of the priority targets and had long been surveilled before the hit. His movement routes, daily routine, and habits had been studied in detail. Despite serious security measures in place, the SBU operatives successfully eliminated the target in a village just outside Moscow.

Photo: SBU

“This is a signal to all traitors and war criminals who have flipped to the enemy side. Remember: Russia will not protect you. As Vasyl Maliuk, head of the SBU, said earlier, death is the only prospect that awaits the enemies of Ukraine,” the source added.

Video: SBU

As reported, on December 6, the reports of the liquidation of ex-MP Ilia Kyva were confirmed. According to Ukrinform sources in law enforcement, the traitor was shot dead as a result of the SBU’s special operation on Russian soil. Unofficially, Kyva was one of the legitimate targets from the so-called long “Maliuk list”, which includes top traitors.

