Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

11 DECEMBER 2023

The blockade of the Dorohusk-Jahodyn checkpoint by Polish hauliers on the Ukrainian-Polish border has been lifted.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Infrastructure

“The blockade of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint is over. Stable truck traffic has been restored since 14:00 (Kyiv time),” the minister said.

Thus, 15 vehicles have travelled towards Ukraine and are at the checkpoint. Also, 25 trucks are being cleared to head towards Poland.

The blocking of the largest cargo checkpoint lasted more than a month.

“During this time, the team of the Ministry and the Embassy was literally dealing with the issue of unblocking on a daily basis. We held dozens of meetings and negotiations at all possible levels. It was a difficult job, but it is not over yet. The border must be fully unblocked, and further blockages will not be allowed,” Kubrakov added.

Background:

The blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border has led to the decrease of export through checkpoints by 40%, which, in turn, caused the loss of UAH 9.3 billion (roughly $240,000,000 – ed.) from the state budget due to the shortage of customs fees.

