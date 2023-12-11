Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Ukraine has no future due to its lack of a self-sustaining base, industry, and resources. He made this statement during a conversation with the Heroes of Russia in the Kremlin.

“When there is no own base, no own ideology, no industry, no own money, nothing of one’s own, then there is no future. But we have it,” Putin said according to Uraldaily.

Putin also noted that the Russian industry is gaining high momentum.

“It is obvious that we are becoming more skilled, producing many times more. But I know that we still lack some things,” the Russian President stated.

Furthermore, during his conversation with the Heroes of Russia, Putin stated that the Ukrainian authorities have become completely insolent when they declared Russians a non-indigenous nation.

“We would never have done anything like this if they had not started to destroy Russia on our historical territories, expel people from there, and declared Russians a non-indigenous nation. They have completely lost their minds, become completely insolent, to put it simply, in a popular way: they have become completely brazen,” Putin said.

