It is about the NYT article – American journalists wrote that Putin has been signaling to the world since September that he is ready “for peace”.

American journalists “recruited” by the Russian Federation participated in the creation of the text of The New York Times regarding Putin’s “peaceful” signals to the West .

This was stated by the Center for Combating Disinformation of Ukraine in its message on Facebook on December 25.

“For the writing of this text, the Russian Federation used American journalists, recruited during their work in Russia,” says the CPD.

They emphasized that the “long” war with Ukraine is depleting the resources and economy of the Russian Federation. So it is possible that Putin is really interested in peace talks:

However, the signals, which Russia testifies to in the relevant material, have a different purpose. First, their probable goal is to prevent further military assistance for the Armed Forces from the West.

It should also be seen as an attempt to “increase the ratings of Trump, who is ready to “give” Putin a part of the Ukrainian territory,” states the CPD.

The agency emphasized that one should not forget the main thing: Putin is “signaling” about “peace” by investing more and more money in the capabilities of the Russian military-industrial complex and building up an army of personnel for the war with Ukraine. “The article, of course, does not mention this,” they summarized there.

The GUR evaluated the “signals from Putin”, which the NYT says

We will remind you that the New York Times article about Putin’s “signals” was published on December 23. The journalists’ article stated that the dictator has been actively showing the West through his diplomatic sources since September that he is ready for “peace” with Ukraine.

The day before, HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov assessed whether this is really the case . According to him, one should evaluate such materials critically and think about what might be behind it. Ukraine’s position remains unchanged – it is interested in the end of the war, but only with the preservation of the status of “Ukrainian territory” in relation to all its lands and borders as of the years of independence (that is, including Crimea and eastern Ukraine), he emphasized

