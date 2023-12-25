Russia “arrested” Budanov on Christmas

Veronika Prokhorenko12:43, 25.12.23

He is accused of “participation” in 104 terrorist attacks.

Russia decided to “arrest” the head of Ukraine’s GUR, Kyril Budanov, on Christmas Day : today rossMI reported on the relevant absentee verdict of the Basmanny Court of Moscow.

It is noted that Budanov is accused of terrorism. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation believes that the head of the GUR participated in at least 104 acts of terrorism against Russia. Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation is “sewn” to him.

“The Basmanny Court of Moscow, at the request of the investigation, arrested in absentia the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyryl Budanov, accused of terrorism,” writes Russian Interfax .

The punishment in absentia for the head of the GUR is as follows: a preventive measure was chosen for him for two months from the moment of his extradition to the Russian Federation or detention on the territory of Russia.

