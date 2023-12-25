A powerful explosion occurred in Yeysk, where the Russian military airfield is located (video)

Kateryna Girnyk14:11, 25.12.23

The public reports that “everything fell from the tables” due to the power of the explosion.

On December 25 , residents of the Russian city of Yeisk , where a large military airfield is located, which had previously been a target of the Armed Forces, reported a loud explosion. Report this in local publications.

“A loud rumble was heard, and something moved. And what was it?! Just don’t say that the plane went supersonic again. And with smoke. 5 minutes ago, everything was falling from the tables,” the Russians complain in social networks, and also publish a video on which an explosion can be heard and a column of smoke can be seen.

At the same time, in the comments, the noise is explained by “planned exercises with the use of ammunition at a military training ground.”

