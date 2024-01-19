Thousands Sign Christian Petition Urging Bishops Not to Back Donald Trump

Jan 19, 2024

Former President Donald Trump is pictured on Wednesday during a press conference in New York City. Christian group Faithful America launched a petition this week condemning Catholic bishops who “boost the Christofascist campaign of Donald Trump.”ALEXI J. ROSENFELD

Thousands have signed a progressive Christian group’s petition calling for Catholic bishops to drop support for ex-President Donald Trump.

Faithful America, which backs social justice causes and opposes “Christian nationalism,” urged Catholics to condemn bishops who “boost the Christofascist campaign of Donald Trump” in a recently launched online petition that had been signed by over 12,500 as of Friday afternoon.

The group mentioned in particular the “disturbing praise of Trump” from Archbishop of New York Timothy Dolan and former Bishop Joseph Strickland, of Tyler, Texas, “inappropriately” endorsing a sermon that erroneously claimed Democrats cannot be Catholic.

Faithful America urged Catholics to sign the petition because “Pope Francis has been clear: Bishops should behave in a more pastoral manner than this,” while asserting that “Christian-nationalist politicians like Donald Trump and their vile, hate-based policies do not speak for us — or for Jesus.”

“Pro-Trump words and actions like those we saw from Cardinal Dolan, Bishop Strickland, and others in 2020 were partisan, unpastoral, and extremely harmful to immigrants, the poor, and the marginalized,” the petition reads. “They no doubt pushed many people away from the Church and should not be repeated in 2024.”

“The Gospel teaches love, equality, and dignity — all values that the MAGA movement clearly rejects,” it continues. “Please listen to the millions of faithful, loving Catholics and allies who want bishops to stay out of this election.”

Newsweek reached out for comment to Trump’s office and the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops via email on Friday.

Faithful America celebrated in November after Pope Francis removed Strickland from his position, calling the former bishop “a notoriously election-denying, QAnon-spreading, Francis-bashing, vaccine-rejecting, LGBTQ-hating, division-sowing, fire-breathing darling of right-wing Twitter.”

Strickland was removed following a rare investigation by the Vatican. He had opposed the pope’s reforms during a bishopship that included a frequent promotion of right-wing politics. Strickland also once described President Joe Biden, a practicing Catholic, as “evil.”

During a meeting in Portugal last year, Francis criticized some conservative American Catholics for “backwardness” in putting their political ideology above church doctrine, arguing that “ideologies replace faith” among “reactionary” Catholics.

Faithful America’s anti-Trump petition aimed at Catholics was far from the first time that the group has targeted the former president. The group’s petitions often promote left-of-center political causes through a Christian lens, while denouncing Trump, the MAGA movement and the religious right.

A petition launched last month condemned “MAGA Republicans” for pushing “cruel policies” regarding immigration during the ongoing congressional battle over U.S.-Mexico border policies and aid for Ukraine.

A Faithful America petition from February 2023 called Trump “the insurrectionist ex-president” and urged Christians to support a different candidate in the coming presidential election, warning that Trump “intends to double down on the fascist tactics that led to the deadly January 6 Christian-nationalist attack on our Capitol.”

https://www.newsweek.com/thousands-sign-christian-petition-urging-bishops-not-back-donald-trump-1862370

