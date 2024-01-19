Jaanika Merilo

Head of eHealth Strategy in Estonian Government / ehealth / AI / Smart Cities / OSINT / Security /NE100 Innovators that change the world (Google & FT)

Jan 18, 2024

Our assessment is: there is intense fighting going on. And while Russia’s most recent attacks are devastating, they are not militarily effective.

At the same time, we see substantial military successes on the Ukrainian side.

While the world may have been overly optimistic in 2023, it is important that in 2024 we don’t become overly pessimistic.

Today is the 694th (!) day of what Russia thought would be a 3-day war.

Ukraine has prevailed as a sovereign independent nation in Europe. They are closer to the Euro-Atlantic family than ever.

And they have inflicted heavy losses on Russia: For example, more than 300,000 Russian casualties (killed and wounded). For example, thousands of Russian tanks and armoured vehicles and hundreds of planes have been destroyed.

The Ukrainians have been able to liberate significant parts of their territory, pushing back the Russians from roughly 50% of what they occupied at the beginning of the war. Another gain is that the Ukrainians have been able to conduct deep strikes, destroying key Russian capabilities.

The fact that Ukraine has been able, without a real navy, to push back the Russian Black Sea Fleet and open up a grain corridor is another huge gain.

All military leaders around the table affirmed their strong commitment to helping our Ukrainian brothers and sisters defend themselves.

This is not charity. Support to Ukraine is a direct investment in our own security. The only way to get a lasting, negotiated solution is to strengthen the Ukrainian position on the battlefield.

-Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer

