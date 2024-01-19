An American-Israeli businessman was arrested in the United States for supplying chips to Russia

Oleg Davygora23:32, 01/19/24

Ilya Kan participated in “multi-year schemes” for the acquisition and sale of technologies from the United States for the Elvis Research and Production Center.

The United States arrested a businessman who, bypassing sanctions, supplied American microcircuits and other high-tech products to Russia. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

Ilya Kan, 66 years old, supplied dual-use goods to the Research and Production Center “Electronic Computing and Information Systems” (SPC “ELVEES”), which is one of the leading centers for the design of microcircuits in Russia. He did this, among other things, after the United States imposed sanctions against the ELVIS Scientific and Production Center, which, according to them, cooperates with the FSB.

“Kahn illegally shipped specialized technology from the United States to a Russian semiconductor manufacturer associated with numerous other sanctioned Russian entities,” the US Department of Justice said in a statement .

As a joint investigation by the Departments of Justice and Commerce showed, through two of his American companies, Senesys Incorporated and Sensor Design Association, engaged in “software development in the field of security,” Kahn sent SPC ELVIS thousands of microcontrollers, network cards and a radio frequency transmitter. He worked with the Russian organization before the war in Ukraine, but continued to cooperate after the organization was sanctioned in March 2022 for its alleged role in facilitating Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

