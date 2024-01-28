Yuri Kobzar23:03, 01/28/24

The West’s failure to provide Ukraine with enough weapons and failure to properly implement sanctions gives the aggressor confidence that he will win.

The Kremlin is full of optimism and confidence that it will be able to successfully resist the West by establishing closer economic and diplomatic ties with China and the countries of the Global South. The Washington Post writes about this based on interviews with Russian and European officials and businessmen.

Russia was emboldened by its success in repelling a Western-backed Ukrainian counter-offensive, leading to a political stalemate in Washington and Brussels over continued funding for Kiev. In Moscow’s view, America’s support for Israel’s invasion of Gaza has damaged Washington’s position in many parts of the world. The coincidence of events has sparked a surge of optimism regarding Russia’s global position,” the publication says.

Officials in Moscow boast of increased trade with China, military cooperation with Iran and diplomatic contacts in the Arab world. The Kremlin is also happy that it was able to expand the BRICS group to include Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Ethiopia.

WP notes that Putin’s political position has been strengthened by the belief that Russia has proven more resilient militarily and economically than the West expected. Especially among the Russian elite, which was initially skeptical about the war in Ukraine and the Russian Federation’s ability to resist sanctions.

“There has been a certain consolidation in the Russian elite. There is a certain expectation that in the future the situation will change in Russia’s favor,” said a Russian scientist with close ties to the country’s senior diplomats.

An unnamed European official with whom the publication spoke noted that the West still hopes for a return to the previous order, the Russians “realized that this is impossible and are trying to build a new world.”

The publication calls a noticeable break between Moscow and Israel a manifestation of this – this partnership developed after the collapse of the USSR, but now they have decided to sacrifice it in favor of relations with Iran and Arab countries. Through these connections, the Kremlin will try to stir up conflicts that will be problematic and painful for the West.

“Putin, of course, is trying to undermine the world order, because for him this is the only survival strategy,” said former Russian political prisoner Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

He lists Russia’s recent geopolitical victories: Russia received tacit US consent to cross red lines in Syria, the US withdrew from Afghanistan, and Ukraine received only partial Western support. “ Outwardly, it looks as if the United States is losing World War III ,” says Khodorkovsky.

General Richard Barrons, the former commander of the UK’s Combined Forces, said the risks of strategic failure for the West were increasing due to a lack of political will to supply Ukraine with enough weapons and return to military industrial production.

“In terms of hidden military and economic power, it is absolutely ridiculous that the West has become hostage to something as relatively minuscule as Russia . Putin believes that if he is stubborn long enough, we, the weak West, will leave. And he may be right “It wouldn’t just be embarrassing. It would be an act of strategic self-harm,” he said.

The USA is losing its authority in the world

The Western press actively criticizes the United States for its failure to fulfill its own obligations to support Ukraine. According to The Atlantic , Washington’s hesitation to provide weapons to Ukraine convinces allies of the United States’ “political incompetence” and sends a message to Russia and China that the United States “is a degenerate, dying power.”

The Atlantic notes that the result of Ukraine’s betrayal will be the collapse of trust in the United States throughout the world. American allies will seek protection from more reliable partners, and America itself will be isolated and weakened.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...