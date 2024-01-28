German drone manufacturer Quantum-Systems donates 100 Trinity UAVs to Ukraine

28 january, 2024

Ukrainian operators have finished training and the first delivery will take place this month

Deaidua reports.

“Ukraine is introducing yet another drone. The German drone manufacturer Quantum-Systems has started the delivery of 100 Trinity drones of various models on schedule,” states the announcement.

The company announced the delivery of the drones in September 2023.

The company actively involved in Ukraine’s defense campaign is essentially donating these drones. It is noted that Quantum-Systems also supplies hundreds of Vector UAVs to Ukraine on behalf of the German government.

Last November, a representative of the company confirmed their plans to train Ukrainian soldiers on these mapping UAVs in January 2024.

According to the source, Ukrainian operators have already completed training to prepare instructors for the Trinity drones in Ukraine.

Germany will hand over six decommissioned Sea King Mk41 multi-purpose military helicopters to Ukraine along with a set of spare parts.

The Trinity drone can operate in winds with speeds of up to 18m/s (almost 65 km/h) and fly at a maximum altitude of 5500 meters (18,045 ft.). Flight duration is 90 min. and maximum takeoff weight is 5.75 kg (12.68 lbs). Its wingspan is 2.40 meters (7.85 ft.) and the Control Range is 5 – 7.5 km (3.1 – 4.7 mi).

