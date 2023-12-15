“There are different instruments”: the European Council is confident that Ukraine will receive a “mega package”, despite Orban’s veto

Marta Gichko09:23, 12/15/23

Charles Michel promised that the EU will fulfill its financial promises regarding Ukraine.

President of the European Council Charles Michel is confident in funding for Ukraine despite the Hungarian veto.

As reports“European Truth”, Michel stated this in a comment after the end of the meeting of EU leaders, which lasted until late at night. A top EU official noted that Ukraine should see a positive signal in the vote on budget support, despite the fact that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocked its adoption.

“We are still capable of making unanimous decisions. It’s always difficult. But now we have already built almost unanimity, all but one vote,” he said, commenting on the Hungarian veto.

Due to Orbán’s veto, the decision on the “mega package” for Ukraine was postponed until January. Michel is confident that Ukraine will still receive the money.

“We have the tools to ensure that Ukraine can count on our support, there is a strong political will of 26 leaders to accept this “mega package.” And this is the signal that we want to send to Ukraine,” he said.

At the same time, Michel refused to answer whether the EU would make a decision to bypass Orban’s veto, because European officials have such an option in financial matters. The official stressed that the EU will fulfill its financial obligations regarding assistance to Ukraine.

“We have various tools to ensure that we deliver on our political promise,” Michel said.

Orbán veto

Recall that at night the scandalous Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban vetoed aid to Ukraine in the form of €50 billion from the European Union.

“Result of the night shift: veto on additional money for Ukraine, veto on the revision of the multi-year budget. We will return to this issue next year at the EU summit after appropriate preparations,” Orban said on the social network X.

