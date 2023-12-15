Orban vetoed the allocation of €50 billion to Ukraine from the EU

Marta Gichko07:12, 12/15/23

Orban’s veto was also confirmed in the European Council.

The scandalous Prime Minister of HungaryViktor Orban vetoed €50 billion in aid to Ukraine from the European Union.

“Result of the night shift: veto on additional money for Ukraine, veto on the revision of the multi-year budget. We will return to this issue next year at the EU summit after appropriate preparations,” Orbán said on the social network X.

Orbán’s veto was also confirmed by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, after the conclusion of negotiations between EU leaders, which lasted late into the night, reports “European Truth” .

Michel emphasized that the topic of discussion was not only the financing of Ukraine. EU leaders were offered a “mega package” for adoption, which included funding to support Ukraine, expenses for migration programs, and funding for the EU Solidarity and Defense Fund.

“Only one state could not agree to this decision… The remaining 26 leaders agreed to this “mega-package,” including Sweden, whose prime minister, according to internal procedures, must discuss this decision with parliament, but, as I expect, will then join others,” said Michel.

When asked if he was talking about Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán, Michel replied: “I understand that you are very well aware of what our discussion was about.”

What preceded

On Thursday, December 14, the European Council allowed the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU . The possibility of announcing the start of negotiations with Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels has been discussed for a long time, but there was no clarity on this issue.

Before this, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky addressed the EU leaders with a powerful statement. In particular, he called on “not to fall into indecision today.” and “don’t betray faith in Europe.”

According to media reports, the leaders of the European Union decided to begin accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova without the participation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban,which caused the avoidance of the veto. The scandalous pro-Russian politician left the hall when this decision was announced.

