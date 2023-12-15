December 14, 2023
Propagandist Maria Butina (Photo:Screenshot from Video / Maria Butina / Telegram)
An appeal from MI6 head calling Russians to spy for Britain was broadcast on a Russian propaganda TV-show hosted by former Russian spy Maria Butina, AP reported on Dec. 14.
The show aired an address by MI6 Head Richard Moore, urging Russians to spy in favor of the UK, on Russia’s Channel One – the country’s second-largest national TV broadcaster.
Program host Butina, who formerly spied for Russia in the United States, opened the program dedicated to Moore with the video. It was a segment of Moore’s speech at the UK Embassy in Prague, where he openly called for Russians to spy for Britain.
Due to this incident millions of Russians became aware that the UK was expanding its agent network in Russia.
“In truth, we were puzzling over how to get my message to our target audience in Russia,” Moore wrote on X (formerly Twitter). ”We never thought Russian state TV would step in to help. Thanks folks.”
The broadcasting of Moore’s appeal was “quite a serious blunder,” and Butina’s audience would likely “be of interest to British intelligence,” said Mark Galeotti, an expert on Russian security services at University College London.
Attempting to smooth over the growing scandal, Butina assured journalists that she was just mocking Moore and MI6, not promoting UK intelligence.
The UK tabloid The Sun, citing experts, also reported that “the second most popular state channel in Russia effectively helped MI6 connect with millions of potential spies.”
A reminder of who Butina is:
One comment
From wiki:
“The next month, Butina attended FreedomFest, where Trump gave a speech, and asked him from the audience about ending U.S. sanctions against Russia, to which he replied, “I don’t think you’d need the sanctions.”
“Butina was in a relationship with Overstock.com CEO and Trump conspiracy theorist Patrick M. Byrne. Byrne claimed the FBI encouraged him to pursue Butina, a claim retired FBI officials denied.[50] In 2019, Byrne divested himself of all shares of Overstock after his relationship with Butina was revealed.[51]
For five years, prosecutors claimed, Butina lived with and maintained an intimate relationship with activist and fraudster Paul Erickson. During Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, Erickson attempted to develop a back-channel between the NRA and the Russian government. Erickson was jailed and convicted of fraud unrelated to his relationship with Butina, then pardoned by Trump in his last week in office.”
Establishing connections with Trump conspiracy theorists was her stock in trade. She found plenty of mugs.
She wasn’t even a looker. Just another reptilian putinoid skank who managed to deceive arseholes.