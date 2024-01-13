January 13, 2024January 13, 2024 foccusser Theft of millennia: how Moscovia rebranded itself as ‘Russia’ Could someone pull off a theft of a foreign identity? Find out in this episode exactly how Muscovites managed to do it and fool us all. Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
In this excellent video, the author completely destroys russian history, and even the right to call itself russia.