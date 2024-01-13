A large-scale fire broke out in the Russian Federation: a large warehouse is on fire near St. Petersburg (photo, video)

Iryna Pohorila08:24, 13.01.24

Currently, the area of ​​the fire is up to 50 thousand square meters. m. There is no information about the victims yet.

A severe fire broke out at the Wildberries warehouse in Shushary, St. Petersburg. Currently, there is panic among the staff there.

According to the Russian public, the area of ​​the fire was 50,000 square meters, the approximate height of the fire at its peak was 50 meters, and the area of ​​the entire warehouse was 100,000 square meters. m. Fire continues to differ in composition. The fire is literally consuming the building.

A very strong fire broke out under Peter

Previously, the outbreak started in one of the rooms with refrigeration equipment. According to eyewitnesses, the fire spreads like lightning. It can be seen even in the sky. So far, no one has needed medical help.

According to “Baza”, a few days ago the fire alarm was activated in the warehouse, but each time the activation was false. So when it went off today, staff initially thought it was another false alarm.

The first minutes of the fire in the Russian Federation

According to some sources, when the employees realized that the fire was real, they began to flee, resulting in a stampede.

A huge fire under Peter – top view

At the moment, about 100 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working at the scene of the fire. Previously, there were clothes in the burning warehouse.

At present, it can be seen that the entire warehouse is engulfed in fire. The fire has been assigned the maximum 5th level of complexity.

The warehouse of an online store is on fire in St. Petersburg

